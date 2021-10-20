Vantaa to administer 3rd coronavirus vaccine to new target groups

Compliant with the recommendation of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), the City of Vantaa will offer the third coronavirus vaccine to the target groups below, when at least six months have passed from the second vaccine:

• all residents ages 60 and over

• medical risk groups. Medical risk groups mean groups 1 and 2 of the coronavirus vaccination order

• people in institutions and nursing homes regardless of age.

The third shot will better protect the elderly and those belonging to medical risk groups against contracting severe coronavirus disease. THL recommends that Biontech-Pfizer’s Comirnaty and Moderna’s Spikevax vaccines be used as the third coronavirus vaccines. The third vaccine will primarily be the same as the second one.

According to THL, under-60-year-olds not belonging to the medical risk groups are, for now, in no hurry to take the third coronavirus shot.

In addition, THL recommends that the elderly and those belonging in severe coronavirus medical risk groups who have contracted coronavirus and been vaccinated once, take a booster shot. The booster—that is, the second coronavirus vaccine—can be given them, at the earliest, six months after coronavirus infection or the previous vaccination, depending on which one was last.

You can take the vaccine at any of Vantaa's coronavirus vaccination points with or without appointment.

For now, you can make an appointment only by calling 09 5844 3030 (Monday-Friday klo 8-16). Note: you will receive call-back for your appointment.

Vaccination points in Vantaa