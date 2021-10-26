The Metropolitan Area coronavirus coordination group recommends extra caution for unvaccinated people over the age of 12

Group proposes to continue and extend the use of the COVID-19 passport

The number of coronavirus infections in the metropolitan area remains high, causing extra strain on hospital care. At the same time, it has become increasingly apparent that coronavirus is currently spreading among the unvaccinated.

The Metropolitan Area coronavirus coordination group recommends that unvaccinated people aged 12 and over exercise extra caution. At the same time, everyone is still encouraged to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Unvaccinated people are advised to avoid indoor areas where there are many people close to each other. These indoor spaces and events include restaurants, team sports and contact sports, spiritual gatherings and choral singing or sing-along events. It is also recommended to avoid courses requiring overnight stays, public transport and large public events where seating is not specified.

However, if a person is involved in such activities, it is advisable to avoid close contact and wear a mask. All activities should be attended only when healthy.

In addition, the Metropolitan Area coronavirus coordination group will propose to the Finnish Government that the COVID-19 passport should continue to be used after the turn of the year and that its use should be extended to situations where restrictions imposed by administrative decisions are not in force. Members of the Metropolitan Area coronavirus coordination group are happy to provide their support to the legislative work on the COVID-19 passport.

The Metropolitan Area coronavirus coordination group prepares local decision-making

The Cities of Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa, and the Regional State Administrative Agency for Southern Finland established the Metropolitan Area coronavirus coordination group on 10 September 2020. In line with a regional operating model devised by Finland’s Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, the group aims to strengthen the formation of a common situational assessment and to coordinate and prepare local and regional measures.

The group consists of top management from each member organisation and is responsible for the preparation and coordination of decision-making based on a shared assessment of the situation. Each member makes decisions independently, within its own sphere of authority. The group further intensifies the close metropolitan area collaboration that has continued throughout the coronavirus crisis.

The City of Helsinki is responsible for organising the group’s operations. In addition to the Cities of Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa, the City of Kauniainen also follows the restrictions and recommendations of the coordination group.