EtusivuUutisiaVantaa high schools to adopt distance learning

Vantaa high schools to adopt distance learning

Vantaa’s daytime high schools will apply distance learning from March 16 to March 25, 2020 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Distance learning makes instruction compliant with the curriculum possible. High schools can themselves decide on how to arrange artistic and practical subjects; in other words, instruction can take the form of contact instruction or distance learning. The educational institutions will directly instruct their own students.

Distance learning will take place according to the schedule, so that teachers of each subject will instruct and advise students at times specified in the schedule. The teachers can work on the educational institution’s premises or at home.

Teachers are responsible for monitoring matriculation examinations also during distance learning. Consultation with student counselors will take place according to schedules made either by phone or by utilizing electronic communications. When a student counselor and student so agree, the discussions may also take place on the educational institution’s premises. The same applies to psychologist and curator services as well. Principals, vice principals, student welfare personnel and high-school secretaries work on the educational institutions’ premises.

Electronic communications will be utilized in distance learning and counseling. During distance learning, the students are entitled to a free-of-charge meal on the educational institution’s premises.

Vantaa Adult Education Institute will continue to apply contact instruction as usual.

Ari Ranki, director of upper secondary education, made the decision on Finnish-language high schools’ adopting distance learning. Ilkka Kalo, director of the Swedish-language service area, will make a corresponding decision on the Swedish-language high school.

Information on coronavirus and its prevention

The city's coronavirus-related instructions and news links

Julkaistu: 16.3.2020 
(muokattu: )

Takaisin tiedotteisiin

Vantaan uutisia

Ajankohtaiset kaavat

Koronavirus

Kuulutukset

Osallistu ja vaikuta

Tapahtumat Vantaalla

Tarinoita Vantaalta

Tilaa alueellinen uutiskirje

Vantaa somessa

Yhteiset palvelut Helsingin seudulla

Ilmanlaatukartta

Seutuatlas

Sähkönjakelukeskeytykset Vantaan Energia Sähköverkot Oy:n jakelualueella

Vantaa sinun kielelläsi - InfoFinland.fi

Ajankohtaista

Uutisia - Vantaa.fiRSS

Koulut ja lukiot etäopetuksessa, varhaiskasvatuksessa muutoksia - tietoa oppilaille ja huoltajille

17.3.2020

Vantaa prepared for exceptional measures to prevent coronavirus

17.3.2020

Mårtensdals hälsostation börjar fungera som epidemihälsostation från och med onsdag 18.3.2020

17.3.2020

Martinlaakso health center will assume its duties as an epidemic health center on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

17.3.2020

Vantaan sosiaali- ja terveystoimessa varaudutaan koronaepidemiaan

16.3.2020

Martinlaakson terveysasema aloittaa toimintansa epidemiaterveysasemana keskiviikkona 18.3.2020

16.3.2020

Opetuslautakunta sai tiedoksi selvityksen koronavirustilanteeseen liittyen

16.3.2020

Näytä kaikki

Twitter