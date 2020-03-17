EtusivuUutisiaMartinlaakso health center will assume its duties as an epidemic health center on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Martinlaakso health center will assume its duties as an epidemic health center on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Martinlaakso health center is chosen as Vantaa's epidemic health center treating patients suffering from the coronavirus symptoms (respiratory symptoms). Patients will be referred to Martinlaakso health center through health services’ phone service: call 09 839 50 000 on Mon-Fri at 8-16. At other times, call Medical Helpline, tel. 116 117.

At the phone service, a health care professional will make an assessment of the patient’s need for care and, when required, book an appointment with a doctor. Patients cannot come to Martinlaakso without an advance appointment to minimize the risk of infection. The address of Martinlaakso health center is Laajaniityntie 3, 4th floor, 01620 Vantaa,

Avoid unnecessary calls to Medical Helpline, so that patients needing the most urgent care will receive it. In other words, contact only if your state of health is such that you cannot cope with home care instructions. A suspicion of coronavirus infection is no longer a sufficient cause to call Medical Helpline or health centers.

Other Vantaa health centers will focus on providing other urgent care. Patients usually transacting at Martinlaakso health center will be instructed to go to other health centers’ day clinics.

Julkaistu: 17.3.2020 
(muokattu: )

Uutisia - Vantaa.fiRSS

17.3.2020

