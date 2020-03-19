Länsimäki health center and Martinlaakso substance abuse outpatient clinic closed until further notice

Due to the exceptional circumstances caused by the coronavirus, Health Services has to curtail its operations.

Länsimäki health center will be closed until further notice: urgent cases will be treated at Hakunila health center.

Martinlaakso substance abuse outpatient clinic will be closed until further notice, during which, Tikkurila substance abuse outpatient clinic will have enhanced outpatient appointments and customers will be offered phone consultation appointments.