Read here exceptions to social and health services during the corona epidemic

We will update exceptions to social and health services in this notification.

Korona counseling

Health Services

Services for the elderly and the disabled

Family services

Dental care

New coronavirus helpline for all Vantaa residents

Counseling service Tel. 09 8395 0070

Call the number if

you are concerned about how the coronavirus will affect your everyday life.

you think that you have been exposed to the coronavirus or,

based on your symptoms, you believe you may have been infected.

I cannot cope at home with my respiratory symptoms - what shall I do?

If you suspect that you have coronavirus, always contact the health station or emergency service before leaving your home.

Weekdays call the appointment service at 8:00-16:00, tel. 09 839 50000.

Evenings, nights, or weekends call tel. 116 117

Health Services

Martinlaakso health center is Vantaa's epidemic health center treating patients suffering from the respiratory symptoms. Important: before you come to Martinlaakso health center, call the health services’ phone service:

09 839 50 000 on Mon-Fri at 8-16.

At other times, call Medical Helpline, tel. 116 117.

At the phone service, a health care professional will make an assessment of the patient’s need for care and, when required, book an appointment with a doctor. Patients cannot come to Martinlaakso without an advance appointment to minimize the risk of infection. The address of Martinlaakso health center is Laajaniityntie 3, 4th floor, 01620 Vantaa,

Services to patiens who normally use Martinlaakso health care cente

Other Vantaa health centers will focus on providing other urgent care. Patients usually transacting at Martinlaakso health center will be instructed to go to other health centers’ day clinics.

Länsimäki health center is closed until further notice

Oral health care as well as speech and occupational therapy function as usual. Länsimäki health center's day clinic has been transferred to Hakunila health center.

INR appointments have been transferred to Wednesdays from 13:00 to 14:00.

Martinlaakso substance abuse outpatient clinic is closed until further notice

Martinlaakso substance abuse outpatient clinic is closed as of March 18, 2020.

Health centers' phone service

Health centers' phone service is busy (09 839 50 000). At the moment:

we can only answer urgent calls. If you need non-urgent care please contact us later.

it's not possible to leave a call-back request.

you can't make an appointment to a nurse through Maisa

If you need non-urgent care during coronavirus epidemic

Click your symptoms on the online service. We will contact you within 2 days.

In urgent cases

Call the appointment service at 8:00-16:00, tel. 09 839 50000.

Evenings, nights, or weekends call tel. 116 117

If you fall ill suddenly and don't suspect coronavirus: patients with no personal doctor can choose the day clinic where they want to go to among the health centers in Vantaa.

Contraception and Family Planning Clinics

Because of the coronavirus epidemic, appointments are canceled until further notice. We will give abortion statements and renew prescriptions.

Phone consultation hours on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00-12:30.

Free distribution on Wednesday at 13:00-14:00 in Tikkurila and Friday at 14:00–15:00 in Myyrmäki.

Take care of your contraception-related matters online 24/7.







Distribution Point for Medical Supplies

We only provide e-Services. Contact:

our phone service, tel. 09-839 500 20, Mon-Thurs: 9-13

Fri: 9-13 or the www.maisa.fi service 24/7.

We will reply to your message within 2 weekdays.

Technical aids supply

As of Monday, March 23, 2020, you must make an appointment with Koivukylä and Myyrmäki technical aids supply for assessment, pick-up and maintenance of technical aids

Technical aids supplies’ phone 09 839 500 40 answers calls on Mon-Fri: 8:00-15:00.

In necessary cases, we will make home calls.

Contraception and Family Planning Clinics

Counseling bureaus’ groups are canceled until further notice.

Services for the elderly and the disabled

Visits to senior citizens' centers are forbidden

We will all together protect the elderly and those with basic diseases against infection, which is why visits to senior citizens' centers and hospitals are forbidden. Please keep in touch with your relatives and friends by other means.

Daily activities for the elderly, rehabilitative work activity and work centers are closed

Outing Buddy activities

Outing Buddy activities are terminated because of the coronavirus. All customers will be contacted by phone as of March 18, 2020. When required, you can email questions to: menokaveri@vantaa.fi. Outing buddies have been informed of the changes by email.

During these exceptional circumstances no inductions will be arranged and no new customers will be admitted. If it is difficult for you to move outside the home, please contact counseling for senior citizens’ or the disabled.

Personal assistant

Family services

Home Care for Families with Children

Visits agreed with Home Care can take place, if nobody in the family has flu symptoms.

Let us know, if

you have flu symptoms

you have recently returned from abroad

your child or another family member contracts / is exposed to the coronavirus

Announcements and cancelations by text message, tel. 040 668 9517

Meeting place

Meeting place remains open as usual until further notice. Nevertheless, be sure not to come to the meeting place with a sick child or if you are ill. Meeting place website

Changes in maternity and child welfare clinics’ operations

We will contact our customers as regards any changes.

Child welfare clinics’ group-form activities will be canceled until further notice.

First pregnancy appointments and public-health nurse’s comprehensive checks will be carried out as distance appointments, to the extent possible.

Postnatal home call and other home calls will be transferred to the counseling bureau, to the extent possible.

Open maternity and child welfare clinics are available by appointment only. You can make an appointment with the clinic by phone or send a message to the public-health nurse through the Maisa service.

Only the customer without any other family members may come to the appointment at the counseling bureau (with the exception of acknowledging paternity).

One of the parents may accompany the child to the appointment. The family's children may only come along, if you cannot arrange care for them.

Dental care

Non-urgent dental care as a whole will be suspended from April 1 to April 13, 2020.

If you face a particularly big risk of contracting the coronavirus, your appointment will be transferred to a date after the pandemic. These patients consist of:

people 70 and older

people who smoke daily

people who have the following diseases:

lung disease or heart disease requiring regular medication (excluding mild heart disease)

chronic liver or kidney insufficiency

disease diminishing immunity

disease for which treatment diminishing immunity has been prescribed

chronic neurological disease or neuromuscular disease

morbid obesity (BMI over 40)

Please be sure to change your appointment, if