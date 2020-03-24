Option of participating in preschool education through distance learning as of March 25 - notification for guardians

Information sent to guardians about the corona virus situation is published also on vantaa.fi. In first hand we inform guardians by email.

Dear Guardians,

We offer your child the option of participating in preschool education from home for the time being. The primary purpose of preschool education through distance learning is to maintain the peer relationships of the preschool education group and to support the sense of togetherness. Staying on top of the happenings and rhythm of one’s own group will make return to normal after these exceptional circumstances easier.



Regular daily rhythm, safe routines and contact with the preschool education group make children’s everyday lives meaningful. As guardians, you will decide on the extent to which your child participates in distance-learning preschool education. The teacher responsible for preschool education will contact you and agree in more detail on your child’s participation in the activities of the preschool education group.

In case the situation changes, there may also be changes in these instructions.

In Albanian

In Arabic

In Estonian

In Somali

In Russian