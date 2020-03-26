Social and Health Services increasingly

utilizes more e-Services

If you suspect that you have contracted the coronavirus, you can submit an online assessment of the need for care on the city’s website. In addition, the City of Vantaa has adopted a video appointment service—called Maisa Video Visit—due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Online assessment of the need for care

You can make an online assessment of the need for care through the service on the city’s website (www.vantaa.fi/terveysasemat). Direct link to service

The data entered in the service will be forwarded to a health center which refers the customer to the appropriate service unit. It is important to remember that patients needing urgent care (who cannot cope with home care instructions) are asked to call 09 839 50 000 (Mon-Fri at 8-16). At other times, call Medical Helpline, tel. 116 117. In life-threatening cases, call the emergency telephone number 112.

Maisa Video Visit will be utilized when the patient/customer has the facilities for it

Health Services originally planned to pilot the Maisa Video Visit service from March to May. Now we are adopting the Maisa Video Visit service earlier than planned and to an extent wider than planned in social and health services.

Maisa Video Visit helps in many situations replace the traditional appointment. A video connection will be set up between the customer and a professional through the Maisa service. You can download the Maisa application on your smartphone or log in the service on the maisa.fi website.

If you are using the mobile Maisa app, you must also download the Maisa Video Visit app on your smartphone. The video connection requires a computer, tablet computer or smartphone with a camera and microphone.

A health-care or social-services professional will book the video appointment and agree on the time together with the patient. The patient/customer cannot book the video visit him/herself.