The city distributes lunch packages to preschool education and basic school children and the young in distance learning

The City of Vantaa will distribute lunch packages to preschool education children and basic school students in distance learning as of April 2. The lunch packages are meant for families who feel that they need them. The guardians can pick up the lunch package from a distribution point twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 15:00 to 17:30.

Lunch packages are distributed in the following service points: Sotungin lukio, Tikkurilan lukio, Lumon lukio, Varian Talvikkitien toimipiste, Varian Rälssitien toimipiste, Vaskivuoren lukio, Länsimäen koulu, Aurinkokiven palvelukeskus as well as Pähkinärinteen nuorisotila’s after-school club's premises.

When the guardians come to fetch the lunch package, they shall state the name of the day-care center or school of their child. No advance enrollment for the lunch distribution is required. We try to arrange distribution of lunch packages in such a way that there will be no queue on the premises.

The children and the young in contact instruction will be offered lunch in preschool education or school. Those in distance learning will not be provided with a warm lunch, since the idea is that they have their meals at home.

Guardians of children in preschool education have been informed of the lunch distribution by email and the basic education students and their guardians have been informed of the matter through Wilma.