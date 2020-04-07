Only a fragment of students participate in contact teaching – some school premises will be closed for the duration of the Emergency Powers Act

As of Tuesday, April 14th, twenty-three Vantaa school premises will be temporarily closed. Thirty school premises will remain open, and students from the closed schools who participate in contact teaching will be directed to them. The aim of uniting different schools is to minimize risks of contagion. The students will study in groups of no more than ten students on different locations on the school premises and all close contact will be minimized. Contact teaching groups will remain intact and the personnel from the students’ own school will still be responsible for the instruction. School lunch and break times will be staggered. Students participating in distance instruction will not be affected by this change.

Compliant with the outlines given by the Finnish Government, all students are encouraged to participate in distance instruction for the duration of the Emergency Powers Act. If need be, students in grades 1-3 may participate in contact teaching, as well as students in grades 1-9 with a decision of special support and students participating in preparatory instruction. Instruction in all schools offering instruction for the disabled will continue as per usual.

Only approximately 400 students in Vantaa have participated daily in contact teaching. This is less than two per cent of the total number of 24,000 Vantaa basic education students. In many schools there have only been a handful or no students in contact teaching.

The numbers of students in the schools staying open will remain low even after the schools have been temporarily united. According to current facts, each united school will have less than 40 students participating in contact teaching. On average, Vantaa schools house 545 students, which means that spacious school premises offer many opportunities for social distancing during instruction.

In the present situation, the best solution is to temporarily close school premises relatively close to neighbouring schools, so that the students’ school commutes remain as reasonable as possible. During the close-off, indoor air renovations and other modifications can be carried out on the closed premises, and unnecessary costs such as lunches, school guard services, energy or cleaning costs can be avoided. Closing school premises means that renovations that were originally to take place in the summer of 2020 can be initialized in April-May. Thus, many renovations and modifications will be completed when normal school work is reintroduced after the duration of the Emergency Powers Act.

When deciding on which school premises will be closed, we have taken into consideration the age and developmental level of the students and tried to make sure that their school commutes remain reasonable. Students in grades 1-4 may be subject to moderately longer commutes, whereas students in grades 5-9 may expect longer ones.

School premises closed as of Tuesday, April 14th:

The numbers of students show the final situation after temporary close-off of schools. The numbers of students are calculated as of April 3rd, 2020. The numbers in brackets show the school premises’ student capacity, i.e. how many students the schools normally house.

Eastern service unit (8 school premises):

Havu and Harmotie teaching units at Lehtikuusen koulu (grades 1-9) will move to the teaching unit Kaarna at Lehtikuusen koulu

20 students in contact teaching (600)

Peltolan koulu (grades 7-9) moves to Jokiniemen koulu

31 students in contact teaching (754)

Simonkallion koulu (grades 1-6) moves to Hiekkaharjun koulu

32 students in contact teaching (649)

Simonkylän koulu (grades 5-9) moves to Jokiniemen koulu

31 students in contact teaching (794)

Sotungin koulu (grades 5-9) moves to the Kaarna teaching unit at Lehtikuusen koulu

20 students in contac teaching (700)

Västersundoms skola moves to Dickursby skola

0-5 students in contact teaching (210)

Kyrkoby skola moves to either Dickursby or Mårtensdals skola, depending on the student’s home address

0-5 students in contact teaching (210 or 250)

Western service unit (9 school premises):

Sanomala teaching unit at Hämeenkylän koulu (grades 1-9) moves to Martinlaakson koulu

20 students in contact teaching (996)

Tuomela teaching unit at Hämeenkylän koulu (grades 1-9) moves to Varisto teaching unit at Hämeenkylän koulu

6 students in contact teaching (100)

Kanniston koulu (grades 1-6) moves to Aurinkokiven koulu

20 students in contact teaching (approx. 1 000)

Kartanonkosken koulu (grades 1-9) moves to the International School of Vantaa

38 students in contact teaching (546)

Tammisto teaching unit at Kartanonkosken koulu (grades 1-9) moves to the International School of Vantaa

38 students in contact teaching (546)

Kilterin koulu (grades 7-9) moves to Martinlaakson koulu

20 in contact teaching (996)

Veromäen koulu (grades 1-9) moves to the International School of Vantaa

38 students in contact teaching (546)

Pakkala teaching unit at Veromäen koulu (grades 1-9) moves to the International School of Vantaa

38 students in contact teaching (546)

Riihipelto teaching unit at Veromäen koulu (grades 1-9) moves to the International School of Vantaa

38 students in contact teaching (546)

Northwestern service unit (6 school premises):

Havukosken koulu (grades 6-9) moves to Koivukylän koulu

12 students in contact teaching (485)

Sorvatie teaching unit at Jokivarren koulu (grades 1-6) moves to the Nikinmäki teaching unit at Jokivarren koulu

11 students in contact teaching (300)

Korson koulu (grades 6-9) moves to Leppäkorven koulu

14 students in contact teaching (approx. 400)

Vega teaching unit at Mikkolan koulu (grades 1-9) moves to Lyyra teaching unit at Mikkolan koulu

11 students in contact teaching (approx. 500)

Ruusuvuoren koulu (grades 6-9) moves to the Lyyra teaching unit at Mikkolan koulu

11 students in contact teaching (approx. 500)

Kulomäki teaching unit at Vierumäen koulu (grades 1-5) Lehmustontie teaching unit at Vierumäen koulu