EtusivuUutisiaSupport of early childhood education psycholohist and curators offered to early childhood education client families

Information sent to guardians about the corona virus situation is published also on vantaa.fi. In first hand we inform guardians by email.

Dear guardians!

In this exceptional situation, we are offering the support of Early Education psychologists and curators to all day care centers and client families in Vantaa, who have children under preschool age.

The support can be received by telephone and it can be, for example, counseling, guidance in everyday matters, or service guidance. Unfortunately, we cannot offer meetings, support for crisis situations, or longer-term conversational support. You can contact the psychologist and curators when you want to talk about, for example, your child’s behavior, development, or well-being.

The psychologist and curator can be called at the numbers given below until 18 June 2020 during the telephone times on Wednesdays 1:00 – 3:00 PM and on Fridays 9:00 – 11:00 AM. The service is available in Finnish, and when necessary we will use a telephone interpreter.

For preschoolers, the preschool psychologist and curator can be contacted in the normal manner.

Contact information:

Hakunila, Kivistö, and Aviapolis
Curator Merja Titus, merja.titus@vantaa.fi, +358 (0)40 480 3026
Psychologist Sari Aalto, sari.p.aalto@vantaa.fi, +358 (0)40 186 8853

Koivukylä, Korso, and Tikkurila
Curator Elina Heikkinen, elina.heikkinen2@vantaa.fi, +358 (0)40 482 6397
Psychologist Terhi Rawlings, terhi.rawlings@vantaa.fi, +358 (0)40 183 0757

Myyrmäki and Martinlaakso
Psychologist Aino Elomäki, aino.elomaki@vantaa.fi, +358 (0)40 359 1574

Julkaistu: 8.4.2020 
(muokattu: )

8.4.2020

8.4.2020

8.4.2020

