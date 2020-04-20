EtusivuUutisiaChanges in preschool and basic education lunch distribution as of April 23

Changes in preschool and basic education lunch distribution as of April 23

The City of Vantaa distributes lunch packages to children in preschool education, basic education, and basic education remedial teaching. The lunch packages are meant for families who feel that they need them. All guardians coming to fetch a lunch package must show their child’s/children's KELA card/cards at the distribution point as of April 23.

As of Thursday, April 23, we will also account for the most common special diets in our lunch packages. We will offer a special diet package that consists of gluten-free and milk-free vegetarian food. Unfortunately, we cannot under the present circumstances account for all different kinds of special diets. 

In order for us to be able to assess the required amount of food ecologically, those who come to fetch a special diet package are asked to register in advance. Also when coming to pick up a special diet package, the child's KELA card must be presented. You will find instructions for ordering a gluten-free and milk-free vegetarian food package in Wilma or via email.

There will be no lunch distribution on May Day eve, April 30.

The guardians can pick up the basic lunch package or the special diet lunch package from a distribution point twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Lunch packages will not, however, be distributed on May Day eve, April 30: lunch packages distributed on Tuesday, April 28, will consists of the following days’ lunches. 

Lunch package distribution days:

  • Tue, April 21; Thurs, April 23; Tue, April 28; Tue, May 5; Thurs, May 7; and Tue, May 12, at 15:00 to 17:30.

Distribution points: 

  • Sotungin lukio and peruskoulu, Tikkurilan lukio, Lumon lukio, Varia's Talvikkitie campus, Varia’s Rälssitie campus, Vaskivuoren lukio, Länsimäen koulu, Aurinkokiven palvelukeskus and Pähkinärinteen koulu.  
Julkaistu: 20.4.2020 
(muokattu: )

Takaisin tiedotteisiin

Vantaan uutisia

Ajankohtaiset kaavat

Koronavirus

Kuulutukset

Osallistu ja vaikuta

Tapahtumat Vantaalla

Tarinoita Vantaalta

Tilaa alueellinen uutiskirje

Vantaa somessa

Yhteiset palvelut Helsingin seudulla

Ilmanlaatukartta

Seutuatlas

Sähkönjakelukeskeytykset Vantaan Energia Sähköverkot Oy:n jakelualueella

Vantaa sinun kielelläsi - InfoFinland.fi

Ajankohtaista

Uutisia - Vantaa.fiRSS

Changes in preschool and basic education lunch distribution as of April 23

20.4.2020

Ändringar i lunchutdelningen från och med 23.4.

20.4.2020

Vantaan kaupungin esikoululaisten ja koululaisten lounasjakelussa muutoksia 23.4. alkaen

20.4.2020

Lentomelualueita ei tule muuttaa

20.4.2020

Teknisessä lautakunnassa esitys seitsemästä tänä vuonna toteutettavasta koulu- ja päiväkotipaviljongista

20.4.2020

C21-kaupunginjohtajat: Koronan kunnille aiheuttamat kustannukset on kompensoitava oikeudenmukaisesti

20.4.2020

C21 kaupunginjohtajat: Lakiesitystä sosiaali- ja terveydenhuollon valmiuteen ja varautumiseen tehtävistä muutoksista ei tule viedä eteenpäin

20.4.2020

Näytä kaikki

Twitter