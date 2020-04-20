Changes in preschool and basic education lunch distribution as of April 23

The City of Vantaa distributes lunch packages to children in preschool education, basic education, and basic education remedial teaching. The lunch packages are meant for families who feel that they need them. All guardians coming to fetch a lunch package must show their child’s/children's KELA card/cards at the distribution point as of April 23.

As of Thursday, April 23, we will also account for the most common special diets in our lunch packages. We will offer a special diet package that consists of gluten-free and milk-free vegetarian food. Unfortunately, we cannot under the present circumstances account for all different kinds of special diets.

In order for us to be able to assess the required amount of food ecologically, those who come to fetch a special diet package are asked to register in advance. Also when coming to pick up a special diet package, the child's KELA card must be presented. You will find instructions for ordering a gluten-free and milk-free vegetarian food package in Wilma or via email.

There will be no lunch distribution on May Day eve, April 30.

The guardians can pick up the basic lunch package or the special diet lunch package from a distribution point twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Lunch packages will not, however, be distributed on May Day eve, April 30: lunch packages distributed on Tuesday, April 28, will consists of the following days’ lunches.

Lunch package distribution days:

Tue, April 21; Thurs, April 23; Tue, April 28; Tue, May 5; Thurs, May 7; and Tue, May 12, at 15:00 to 17:30.

Distribution points: