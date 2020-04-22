Vantaa remunerates early childhood education fees as regards absences of children receiving private day-care allowance

Vantaa will remunerate early childhood education fees as regards absences of children receiving private day-care allowance for the duration of the Emergency Powers Act. The remuneration of customer fees follows the remuneration principles set for children in municipal and service-voucher early childhood education. The decision supports guardians in taking care of their children at home under the exceptional circumstances arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

Early childhood education customer fees will be remunerated as concerns children’s absences from early childhood education during the validity of the Emergency Powers Act. The maximum amount of monthly remuneration may total the maximum municipal early childhood education customer fee, that is, €289 / month.

The City of Vantaa will remunerate the service provider, if the service provider correspondingly cuts the early childhood education fee it charges the family. The service provider invoices the City of Vantaa which verifies that the service provider has cut the customer fee.

In order for the service provider to be able to cut the children's early childhood education fees as regards absences, guardians are asked to continue to inform the early childhood education place of their children's absences according to the normal procedure. Vantaa guardians receiving private day-care allowance can inquire their children’s early childhood education places directly about the practice.

In order to prevent coronavirus infections, the Government has outlined that guardians who can arrange home care for their children will do so. On average, 80% of children in Vantaa’s municipal and private early childhood education have been cared for at home as of March 18, 2020.

Invoicing instructions for service providers (in Finnish)

Information for service providers and guardians:

early childhood education manager Kati Timo, kati.timo@vantaa.fi, or tel. 040 577 2018