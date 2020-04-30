Emergency services 1-3 May 2020
Medical Helpline, emergency dental services as well as social and crisis emergency services will be available around the clock form Friday to Monday.
In life-threatening situations, call the emergency number 112.
Emergency services
Do you suspect a coronavirus infection?
Social Emergency and Crisis Center
Social Emergency and Crisis Center provides acute psychosocial help in shocking life situations around the clock. The customer him/herself, or his/her relative or friend can seek help. The services are free of charge.
Social Emergency and Crisis Center, tel. 09 8392 4005
We are available 24/7 throughout the year
