EtusivuUutisiaEmergency services 1 - 3 May

Emergency services 1-3 May 2020

Medical Helpline, emergency dental services as well as social and crisis emergency services will be available around the clock form Friday to Monday.

In life-threatening situations, call the emergency number 112.

Emergency services

Do you suspect a coronavirus infection?

Social Emergency and Crisis Center

Social Emergency and Crisis Center provides acute psychosocial help in shocking life situations around the clock. The customer him/herself, or his/her relative or friend can seek help. The services are free of charge.

  • Social Emergency and Crisis Center, tel. 09 8392 4005
  • We are available 24/7 throughout the year
Julkaistu: 30.4.2020 
Twitter