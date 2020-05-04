You can return borrowed material to Vantaa libraries as of May 6

Consistent with the Regional State Administrative Agency’s decision, Vantaa City Library will begin to receive borrowed materials on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. You can return materials to the following libraries: Hakunila library, Koivukukylä library, Lumo library, Länsimäki library, Martinlaakso library, Myyrmäki library, Pointti library, Pähkinärinne library, and Tikkurila library.

The libraries will accept deliveries on weekdays from 9:00 to 15:00. The practical arrangements of receiving materials vary from one library to another. In some cases you can return the material through the returning box, whereas in some cases you return the material at the library door or the lobby.

There is, however, no hurry to return the material you have borrowed. Due dates have been postponed: at the earliest, loans will become due on May 31, 2020. You can check the due date from Helmet.fi, My Account.

For the time being, you cannot borrow material or fetch your reservations from the library. If a loan has not been renewed or returned by the due date, the library will extend the loan period.

In order to prevent coronavirus infections, we kindly ask our customers to adhere to the following instructions when transacting at the library: