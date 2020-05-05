EtusivuUutisiaLast packed lunches for students studying remotely to be distributed on May 7

Last packed lunches for students studying remotely to be distributed on May 7

Both early childhood education and basic education are preparing for the return to contact teaching on Thursday, May 14. In opposition to earlier information, no packed lunches will be distributed on Tuesday, May 12 to students studying remotely within pre-primary education, basic education and voluntary additional basic education. The last packed lunches will be distributed on Thursday, May 7, and will contain the lunches for the next days of remote teaching.

Days of lunch distribution:

  • Tuesday, May 5 and Thursday, May 7 at 3pm-5.30pm

Distribution locations:

  • Sotungin lukio and peruskoulu, Tikkurilan lukio, Lumon lukio, Varia at Talvikkitie, Varia at Rälssitie, Vaskivuoren lukio, Länsimäen koulu, Aurinkokivi service centre and Pähkinärinteen koulu.
Julkaistu: 5.5.2020 
(muokattu: )

Ajankohtaista

