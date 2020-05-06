Vantaa high schools remain in distance learning, Vantaa Vocational College Varia returns to contact instruction in stages

The restrictions set for vocational institutions, higher education institutions, and open education will be in force until May 13, 2020. On May 4, the Government outlined that as of May 14, the above-mentioned educational institutions can return to contact instruction in stages. As a general rule, instruction will take the form of distance learning until May 30.



For the end of the spring and the summer, instruction, guidance and evaluation will be arranged by accounting for the current group-size, hygiene, etc., instructions and restrictions.

Vantaa high schools

The students in basic education remedial teaching as well as the students in preparatory training for general upper secondary education (Luva) will return to contact instruction as of May 14. Other high school students will remain in distance learning.

All Vantaa day high schools will themselves decide how to announce candidates for the matriculation undergraduates on Saturday, May 30. Helsinge gymnasium will arrange class-specific meetings on May 30.

The end week of the period will mainly take place by remote access (strongly recommended). It is possible to arrange exams in contact instruction in small groups, if it is not otherwise possible to assess the students. If students have a need for special support, it is possible to provide them with remedial instruction in contact instruction. Craft and art subjects can be taught in contact instruction, if the goals of the curriculum cannot be attained in distance learning.

Vantaa Vocational College Varia

Vantaa Vocational College Varia will return to contact instruction in stages as of May 14 in such a way that practical instruction and scholarly theses required for the progress of studies, as well as instruction and guidance for special groups and those needing special support will be arranged at first.

Valma students will return to contact instruction on May 14.

Premises of secondary education institutions

Secondary education institutions’ premises will be taken into use for basic education for the end of the school year. Basic education is still preparing specific plans for the above.