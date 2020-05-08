Welcome back to contact instruction as of May 14

The remaining spring contact instruction time is important from the perspective of students’ wellbeing and social relations. The students will be prepared for the return to school already during distance learning. We will evaluate the distance-learning period together with the students and discuss with them the school's changed operating ways and students’ opinions and experiences of them.

Vantaa will follow the Government’s guidelines on returning to elementary schools as of May 14, 2020. According to the Government, returning to contact instruction will be safe, as long as the hygiene requirements and the instructional arrangements related to them are ensured.

Instructional arrangements

Flexible instructional arrangements will be applied. The different groups will be kept separate throughout the school day.

All schools will be open, and instruction will avoid unnecessary physical contacts, in compliance with the general safety instructions. In addition to schools’ own premises, some of the students will study at nearby secondary education premises and youth centers, which has made it possible for us to increase space on school premises.

Children and adults both will always wash their hands when entering the school and before going home. In addition, they shall always wash their hands before meals, when coming indoors, after sneezing or coughing, and whenever their hands are visibly dirty. Hands shall always be dried with disposable paper hand towels.

Students will take their school meals together with their class or group and pay special attention to good hygiene. Between classes, for instance, the lines will be swept, the servers will be changed, and the drink dispensers will be disinfected.

Students’ participation in instruction

A student must participate in instruction, unless he/she has been granted a temporary exemption from school attendance for a special reason.

Students must not come to school when sick

No child or adult may come to school, if they have had any symptoms indicative of infection. If a child falls ill during the day, the child with symptoms will be immediately transferred to separate premises, together with an adult, to wait for his/her guardian. Those with symptoms must contact their own health center and go to a coronavirus test, as instructed by the health center in question.

If a student belongs to a coronavirus risk group

University hospitals and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) have compiled a list of diseases thatmay cause the risk of getting a severe case of the coronavirus disease, if a child with some of the diseases gets infected with the coronavirus. Information on the risk groups is available through this link.

If your child is being treated at HUS because of the above-mentioned diseases, please deliver the HUS attending physician’s medical certificate to the school.

If your child has had no earlier restrictions regarding contact instruction during the influenza or RSV season, the child has no cause to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic either.

A decision on special instructional arrangements for an absent student belonging to a risk group will be made in accordance with §18 of the Basic Education Act, and the student in this case has the right to distance learning, as applicable. In such a case, the guardian shall contact the principal of the child’s school to agree on instructional arrangements.

If a student’s family member belongs to a risk group

THL has compiled a list of diseases that may increase an adult's risk of a severe coronavirus infection. These diseases that substantially diminish lung or health function or immunity include, for instance:

Severe heart disease

Lung disease in poor therapeutic equilibrium

Diabetes with related organ damage

Chronic liver or kidney insufficiency

Disease diminishing immunity such as cancer in active cytostatic treatment

Medication strongly diminishing immunity (for example, large-dose cortisone treatment).

If a schoolchild’s family member has some of the above-mentioned diseases and if the guardian wishes that the schoolchild, for this reason, does not participate in contact instruction, the guardian can apply for a certificate for this matter. To get the certificate, contact the party providing care at HUS of at a Vantaa health center. Those treated at a Vantaa health center, can contact through the online Maisa customer portal. Here’s a link to the Maisa system: https://www.maisa.fi/maisa/Authentication/Login?lang=britishenglish.

Enter the following information on the message to be sent through Maisa: A) I need a certificate for my child’s school. B) The family member / underage family member on whose behalf you are transacting. C) The disease on the basis of which you request the certificate.

You will get the certificate you requested for the school through the Maisa system.

A decision on special instructional arrangements for an absent student whose family member belongs to a risk group will be made in accordance with §18 of the Basic Education Act, and the student in this case has the right to distance learning, as applicable. In such a case, the guardian shall contact the principal of the child’s school to agree on instructional arrangements.

Other absences

When required, permission for absence shall be applied for according to the normal absence procedure. After going back to contact instruction, distance learning will no longer be arranged for absent students.

School transportation

As schools open on May 14, school transportation will continue in accordance with present valid decisions. Schools inform taxi companies of students’ class schedules and places where instruction is arranged, in case there are any changes in those places. The taxi companies will inform the guardians of the transportation schedules as usual.

As usual, if a student is absent from school, the guardians must inform the taxi company directly of the absence.

Changes have been made in public transport lines during the spring. If a student has been granted a schoolchild's travel card, it is important to check the school travel by public transport well in advance.

Before and after-school activities

Schoolchildren’s before and after-school activities will continue as usual for the last two weeks of the term. If your child has had a decision on after-school activities this term and you need the care, please be sure to directly contact the party arranging after-school activities for your child's school.

The after-school clubs may have students belonging to several groups. All after-school clubs will observe safety distances.

School curator and psychologist services

School curator and psychologist services are available to students, guardians, and school staff. It is of the utmost importance that students, guardians and teachers address concerns with student welfare employees in a very low-threshold manner. The psychologists and curators will concentrate on meeting with students and on supporting teachers’ work. In basic education, curators and psychologists work at their own schools. The aim is to provide support for all students with concerns, as well as for all the students whom teachers or guardians are concerned about. School employees, children, the young and families can, when required, contact their own school’s curator and psychologist through Wilma or by phone. The psychologists and curators will continue to work with the students also in June and they will return to work in early August.

Schools provide in-depth information on arrangements

Vantaa schools are making school-specific arrangements. There may be changes in the times when schools begin as well as in the arrangement of premises. The schools will inform in more detail about the instructional arrangements in the near future, at the very latest, on May 12.

Read more about returning to contact instruction on the Finnish National Board of Education's website at: https://www.oph.fi/fi/koulutus-ja-tutkinnot/145-alkaen-lahiopetukseen-palaaminen-perusopetuksessa

In Albanian: Mirë se vini në mësimin në klasë duke filluar nga 14.5

In Arabic: نرحّب بعودتكم لإكمال الدراسة في المدرسة اعتباراً من تاريخ 14. 5.

In Somali : Kusoo dhawoow waxbarashada lagu qaadanayo dugsiga laga billaabo 14.5.

In Russian: Добро пожаловать на контактное обучение с 14.05.

In Estonian: Teretulemast kontaktõppesse alates 14.5.