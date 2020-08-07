Fall term begins in all City of Vantaa elementary schools as contact instruction
The National Institute for Health and Welfare, the Ministry of Education and Culture and the Finnish National Board of Education have compiled comprehensive instructions for returning to school work, which will be applied to the schools of the City of Vantaa. We will actively follow the national guidelines.
This is how we try to ensure safe studying in schools
-
Students may not come to school if they have even minor respiratory symptoms, fever or otherwise feel sick.
-
The schools will observe good hand hygiene and cough etiquette.
-
We try to limit the schools’ operations into smaller units by accounting for the schools’ premises. The students will be instructed to use different exits. We try to prevent different units’ from mixing with one another, but there may be joint activities inside individual units, provided that sufficient distances are kept.
-
We will phase the daily rhythm to avoid large groups being simultaneously in breaks as well as when arriving at and leaving the school.
-
Grades 1-6 will work between 8:00-16:00
-
Grades 7-9 will work between 8:00-17:00
-
We will keep meal turns and meal premises as spacious and hygiene-safe as possible.
-
There will be no live mass events shared by the entire school, but classes/groups/cells can arrange events of their own.
-
People other than the students and school employees shall avoid staying on the schools’ premises during the school day.
-
Normal sick-absence practices apply. Students belonging to a risk group are asked to contact principal of the school.
-
Those who return from travel abroad shall observe the Government’s country-specific travel restrictions valid at any given time. We encourage those who return to Finland from abroad to adopt a voluntary quarantine lasting for 14 days from the time of returning from a country included in the Government’s travel restrictions.
Julkaistu: 7.8.2020
(muokattu: )
