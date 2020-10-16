Information to guardians with children in early education 16.10.2020

Due to the current corona situation we strongly recommend that guardians use face masks in the inside facilities of the early childhood education. In practice this means when children are being brought to and picked up from the early childhood education. With this recommendation, which is applied to the whole capital area, we aim to restrain the corona epidemic.

Thank you for your cooperation!

Further information can be provided by the child's early childhood education place.