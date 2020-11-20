EtusivuUutisiaFace mask recommendation for secondary school pupils (grades 7-9)

Face mask recommendation for secondary school pupils (grades 7-9)

The City of Vantaa recommends that secondary school pupils use face masks in school starting on November 23rd 2020. It is also recommended to use masks in public transportation.

The pupils will receive 4 masks/day from the school. The school will give instructions on how the masks are distributed. The pupils are responsible for carrying enough masks.

The masks should be kept in a clean and closed plastic bag. Pupils can use their own masks if they want. This is a recommendation, and using face masks is not compulsory. However, we encourage pupils to wear masks in order to efficiently prevent the Covid 19-virus from spreading.

Face mask instructions

Wear the mask before arriving at school. Change to a new mask if you remove your mask or it gets wet or dirty. Wash or disinfect your hands before putting on the mask. Put your used mask in the mixed waste.

More information about the usage of masks can be found on the health authorities website (THL)

Join the #maskigäng-campaign: https://www.hus.fi/en/maskigang

Suomeksi
På svenska (ruotsi)
Eesti keel (viro)
Русский (venäjä)
Soomaali (somali)
Shqip (albania)
(arabia) فيروس كورونا / عربية

Julkaistu: 20.11.2020 
(muokattu: )

Takaisin tiedotteisiin

Seuraa ajankohtaisia

Palveluita pääkaupunkiseudulla

Palveluita useilla kielillä

Ajankohtaista

Uutisia - Vantaa.fiRSS

Vantaan vapaa-ajan palveluissa käyttöön koronan leviämisvaiheeseen liittyvät rajoitustoimenpiteet

20.11.2020

Face mask recommendation for secondary school pupils (grades 7-9)

20.11.2020

Munskydd rekommenderas också för högstadieelever

20.11.2020

Tiedote huoltajille: Kasvomaskisuositus myös yläkoululaisille

20.11.2020

Öljylämmityksestä uusiutuviin energiamuotoihin siirtymiseen tarjolla tietoa ja rahallista tukea

20.11.2020

Karanteenit Vantaan kouluissa ja oppilaitoksissa viikolla 47

20.11.2020

Viikolla 48 vietetään Väkivallaton Vantaa -teemaviikkoa

20.11.2020

Näytä kaikki

Twitter