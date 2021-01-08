Open day care centers remain closed and residential parks are functioning outdoors for the rest of January

The metropolitan areas’ coordination group for the coronavirus has decided to keep the current restrictions and recommendations on January 5th, 2021. Regarding the early childhood education this means that open day care centers and meeting places will remain closed and residential parks will be functioning only outdoors until January 31st.

Please remember safety distances and good hand hygiene as well as coughing instructions when visiting residential parks. Children or adults who have symptoms are not allowed to come to a residential park.