EtusivuUutisiaOpen day care centers remain closed and residential parks are functioning outdoors for the rest of January

Open day care centers remain closed and residential parks are functioning outdoors for the rest of January

The metropolitan areas’ coordination group for the coronavirus has decided to keep the current restrictions and recommendations on January 5th, 2021. Regarding the early childhood education this means that open day care centers and meeting places will remain closed and residential parks will be functioning only outdoors until January 31st.

Please remember safety distances and good hand hygiene as well as coughing instructions when visiting residential parks. Children or adults who have symptoms are not allowed to come to a residential park.

Julkaistu: 8.1.2021 
(muokattu: )

Takaisin tiedotteisiin

Seuraa ajankohtaisia

Palveluita pääkaupunkiseudulla

Palveluita useilla kielillä

Ajankohtaista

Uutisia - Vantaa.fiRSS

Open day care centers remain closed and residential parks are functioning outdoors for the rest of January

8.1.2021

Öppna daghem hålls stängda och invånarparkernas verksamhet fortsätter utomhus hela januari

8.1.2021

Keravanjoen Peijaksentien pohjoispuolella ylittävä silta suljetaan kunnostuksen ajaksi

8.1.2021

Vanhus- ja vammaispalveluiden työ- ja päivätoimintaan muutoksia tammikuussa

8.1.2021

Helsinki-Vantaan lentoasemalla lisätään testausta

8.1.2021

Avoimet päiväkodit pysyvät suljettuina ja asukaspuistojen toiminta jatkaa ulkotiloissa koko tammikuun

8.1.2021

Kielotie 13:n asemakaavamuutos ja Tikkurilan uusi toimitalo kaupunginhallituksessa

8.1.2021

Näytä kaikki

Twitter