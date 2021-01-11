Coronavirus vaccinations began on January 5, 2021

Coronavirus vaccinations began on January 5, 2021, when a small number of coronavirus vaccines arrived in Vantaa. The first vaccines are given to employees caring for patients infected with coronavirus.





-“We have been carefully preparing ourselves for the vaccination work, which is why it is great that we can now begin to vaccinate our employees, followed by our residents,” tells Piia Niemi-Mustonen of Vantaa's preventive health care services.

The vaccinations will be implemented compliant with the national vaccination order. We will expand the coronavirus vaccinations as we gradually acquire more vaccines.

-“We will receive the vaccines in stages, but we have good facilities for taking care of the vaccination project here in Vantaa. We will follow national guidelines for administering the vaccines. The order of vaccinations now commenced is based on these guidelines, in other words, work-related risk of contracting the virus. We will inform Vantaa residents as soon as we receive new information on the vaccination schedule,” says deputy mayor Timo Aronkytö of Vantaa Health and Social Welfare Department.

Follow Vantaa's vaccination information

Up-to-date information on coronavirus vaccinations will be updated on the:

National coronavirus vaccination target groups and their order

The vaccination target groups shall be viewed on the basis of medical risk assessments. The vaccination is first offered to the following groups:

social welfare and health care employees caring for patients with coronavirus, as well as employees at nursing homes

the elderly, as well as

people with a severe disease exposing them to coronavirus on medical grounds.

1. Healthcare personnel caring for coronavirus patients and round-the-clock care staff and residents

1. Emergency ward personnel

2. Inpatient, emergency wards and emergency services staff treating identified or suspected covid-19 patients

3. Staff at infection centers treating diagnosed or suspected covid-19 patients, coronavirus sampling staff, and laboratory staff performing coronavirus diagnostics

4. Staff and residents of the social welfare housing services and enhanced service operational units, that is, round-the-clock care (groups 3 and 4 can be vaccinated at the same time)

5. Critical social and healthcare personnel to a limited extent, for example, personnel in transplant units

The total number of people in the above groups nationally amounts to more than 100,000 when only care services for the elderly are counted. In Vantaa, around 5,500 people belong to groups 2-4.

2. The elderly and people with underlying conditions predisposing to severe coronavirus illness

1. ≥80-year-olds*

2. 75–79- year-olds*

3. 70–74- year-olds*

4. <70- year-olds, with a disease highly susceptible to severe coronavirus illness**

5. <70- year-olds, with a disease predisposing to severe coronavirus illness***

The national total of over-70-year-olds is around 800,000. In Vantaa, this figure is more than 25,000.

*including caregivers living in the same household

**Diseases that are highly susceptible to severe coronavirus illness include severe chronic kidney disease, severe immunosuppressive conditions (transplantation, acute cancer treatment) and severe chronic lung disease.

*** Diseases predisposing to severe coronavirus illness include, for example, coronary heart disease and cirrhotic liver disease..

3. Other population

*The vaccination plan will be specified in stages in the course of the spring based on, for instance, the amount of incoming vaccines.