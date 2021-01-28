EtusivuUutisiaOpen day care centers remain closed and residential parks are functioning outdoors for the whole month of February

Open day care centers remain closed and residential parks are functioning outdoors for the whole month of February

The metropolitan areas’ coordination group for the coronavirus has decided to keep the restrictions and recommendations regarding gatherings on January 27th, 2021. For the early childhood education this means that open day care centers and meeting places will remain closed and residential parks will be functioning only outdoors until February 28th, 2021.

Please remember safety distances and good hand hygiene as well as coughing instructions when visiting residential parks. Children or adults who have symptoms are not allowed to come to a residential park.

Julkaistu: 28.1.2021 
(muokattu: )

Takaisin tiedotteisiin

Seuraa ajankohtaisia

Palveluita pääkaupunkiseudulla

Palveluita useilla kielillä

Ajankohtaista

Uutisia - Vantaa.fiRSS

Prisma Jumbon työntekijöillä todettu COVID-19-koronavirustapauksia

28.1.2021

Öppna daghem hålls stängda och invånarparkernas verksamhet fortsätter utomhus hela februari

28.1.2021

Open day care centers remain closed and residential parks are functioning outdoors for the whole month of February

28.1.2021

Avoimet päiväkodit pysyvät suljettuina koko helmikuun

28.1.2021

Mahdollinen altistuminen koronavirukselle (COVID-19) Myyrmäessä ja Martinlaaksossa sijaitsevissa ravintoloissa

28.1.2021

Current recommendations and restrictions to continue, leisure activities and youth services for minors to resume on a limited basis

28.1.2021

Vantaa on valinnut Metropolian uudeksi osaamisen kehittämisen kumppaniksi

28.1.2021

Näytä kaikki

Twitter