Open day care centers remain closed and residential parks are functioning outdoors for the whole month of February

The metropolitan areas’ coordination group for the coronavirus has decided to keep the restrictions and recommendations regarding gatherings on January 27th, 2021. For the early childhood education this means that open day care centers and meeting places will remain closed and residential parks will be functioning only outdoors until February 28th, 2021.

Please remember safety distances and good hand hygiene as well as coughing instructions when visiting residential parks. Children or adults who have symptoms are not allowed to come to a residential park.