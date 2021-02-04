Secondary education to continue in distance learning until February 28

The metropolitan area coronavirus coordination group stated on its meeting on February 4, 2021, that high schools’ first- and second-class students remain in distance learning until February 28, 2021. Necessary contact instruction needs will be satisfied. Contact instruction will be offered to, among other others, students in special-needs education and students needing individual support for a variety of reasons. Principals of high schools will decide on required contact instruction on a case-specific basis.

Compliant with an earlier decision, vocational education will continue in distance learning until February 28, 2021. The instructional arrangements will ensure that the students are able to take parts of degrees and degrees in different learning environments as required (online education, educational institution, and workplace).

The return of secondary education into contact instruction will next be inspected before the winter vacation.

Basic education remedial education groups in connection with Tikkurila, Lumo and Vaskivuori high schools will continue in contact instruction. The educational institutions offer face masks to basic education remedial education students.