Lehtikuusi school's 4th—5th-graders in distance learning from February 8 to February 19, 2021

Several COVID-19 infections have again been verified at Lehtikuusi school. The number of exposed students and quarantined personnel is exceptionally high. The school’s 4th—5th-graders will transfer to distance learning from February 8 to February 19, 2021.

The school's 6th—9th-graders were transferred to distance learning as of February 3, 2021.

Students in grades 1-3 will continue in contact instruction. Students needing special support can continue in contact instruction.

The teachers will give more specific instructions through Wilma, for instance, as regards instructional arrangements and picking up lunch bags.