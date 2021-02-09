AstraZeneca's vaccines coming to Vantaa - Appointment service for risk groups opened today

Vaccinations with AstraZeneca’s vaccines are beginning this week. Vantaa residents ages 65-69 who, because of their state of health, face a very high risk of coronavirus (list below) can now book a vaccination appointment. As far as other vaccines are concerned, Vantaa continues vaccinating Vantaa residents aged 80 and older this year.

According to the national guidelines, AstraZeneca's vaccine is targeted at under-70-year-olds who belong to a risk group because of their basic illness. The plan is to vaccinate the citizens starting from the oldest age groups.

Group 1: People with an illness or condition strongly exposing them to a highly severe coronavirus disease

Organ or stem-cell transplant

Cancer in active treatment

Severe immune system disorder

Severe chronic kidney disease

Severe chronic lung disease

Medically treated type 2 diabetes

Down syndrome (adults)

In addition, the AstraZeneca vaccine is targeted at health-care employees belonging in the vaccination target group.

Those belonging to the target group because of their state of health (group 1) can make a vaccination appointment as of Tuesday, February 9, 2021, primarily online at: www.koronarokotusaika.fi. The service allows you to make an appointment at Sanomala as well as at the new vaccination point at Varia Vocational College’s Hiekkaharju campus, address: Tennistie 1.

Transacting on behalf of another adult is now possible on the koronarokotusaika.fi service. Transacting on behalf of another adult requires an official authorization that you can make on the suomi.fi online service. Further information on the appointment service.

If you cannot make an online appointment, you can make the appointment over the phone, as a call-back request, tel. 09 839 50090 (Monday-Friday at 8:00-15:00). In the beginning, the number of available vaccines is very limited. Vaccination appointments will be opened as soon as new vaccine deliveries are available.





We will inform about the progress of vaccinations, among others, at: vantaa.fi/koronarokotukset. Please do not contact any other City of Vantaa phone numbers or services in order not to overload the services. In order not to overload the line and to make it possible for those in the vaccination target group to be able to make an appointment , the coronavirus vaccination phone number is only meant for the target group’s appointments, not for any other inquiries.