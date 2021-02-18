Secondary education's instructional arrangements as of March 1

The metropolitan area coronavirus coordination group stated on its meeting on February 18, 2021, that secondary education will transfer to contact instruction as of March 1, 2021.

High schools

At max. half of the high school students in turn will attend contact instruction as of March 1. Group sizes will be adjusted in such a way that we can observe social distancing. High schools are responsible for arranging instruction is such a way that instructions and regulations applied to health security will be fully observed in contact instructions and that students will not have long periods of distance learning. High school principals will inform in more detail about the instructional arrangements.

All students participating in the matriculation examination will transfer to distance learning as of March 1, 2021, to secure the examination. These students include, for example, candidates for the matriculation examination who are lacking some exams, as well as second-class students who will participate in the spring matriculation examination.

Vantaa Vocational College Varia

As of March 1, 2021, vocational education will adopt instructional arrangements where 1/3 of the students at a time are in contact instruction. Health-security instructions will be applied to contact instruction. The rotating distance learning and contact instruction follow the unit’s agreed procedures and structures. The principal of Vantaa Vocational College Varia will inform in more detail about the instructional arrangements.

The following principles, among others, dictate arranging safe contact instruction in schools:

Observing general hygiene instructions

Recommending the use of face masks

Scheduling meals by accounting for social distancing and general hygiene instructions

Utilizing all institutions’ premises, which will make social distancing easier.

According to principals’ instructions, recesses as well as entry-into-school and school-leaving times are scheduled.

The City of Vantaa's emergency situation management group decided on November 24, 2020, that distribution of face masks will be extended to upper secondary education institutions. If a secondary education institution’s student cannot afford to acquire face masks or has forgotten the face mask at home, they can fetch a face mask at a point designated by the educational institution. The chief rule is that students shall themselves acquire their face masks.

I require that the faculty at secondary education institutions were face masks in classes, recess, meetings and other encounters, unless they have a medical reason for not wearing a face mask. I sincerely hope that all students will wear face masks.

Secondary education service area director,

Ari Ranki