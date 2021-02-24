Appointments now available for coronavirus vaccinations for new age groups

A coronavirus vaccination appointment can be made for people living in Vantaa who turn 75 and over this year, as well as those aged 20-69 who are at very high risk of serious coronavirus due to their health condition. We recommend booking an appointment primarily in the koronarokotusaika.fi service.

Vaccinations for the elderly have progressed, now Vantaa residents who turn 75 this year (born in 1946 or earlier) can also book an appointment. This age group will be vaccinated with BioNTechPfizer's Comirnaty vaccine.

In vaccinations for at-risk groups, the new age group is 20-49 years old. People at risk with a very high risk of serious coronavirus disease (group 1, see details) will be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccination and this is currently being given to people aged 20 to 69 years (born 1952-2001). At a later stage, 16-17-year-olds in this group will be vaccinated with another vaccine because according to national guidelines, the AstraZeneca vaccination is not suitable for people under 18 years of age. It is also not suitable for people over the age of 70.

Vantaa has approached all Vantaa residents turning 80 years old and older by telephone, whose telephone number can be found in the customer and patient information system. In addition, they have been sent an information letter in the mail informing them about vaccinations and appointments. There is no need to wait for the letter to arrive, and the target group can book an appointment primarily at www.koronarokotusaika.fi/en or as a callback service on +358 (0)9 839 50090 (Mon-Fri 8 am-3 pm).

Follow up-to-date information on vaccinations at: vantaa.fi/coronavirusvaccinations