Open day care centers remain closed and residential parks continue to function outdoors
Because of the epidemic open day care centers and meeting places will remain closed and residential parks will be functioning only outdoors until 31.3.2021.
Please remember safety distances and good hand hygiene as well as coughing instructions when visiting residential parks. Children or adults who have symptoms are not allowed to come to a residential park.
Julkaistu: 25.2.2021
(muokattu: )
Takaisin tiedotteisiin