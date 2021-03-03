Bulletin to guardians of 7th—9th-graders on adopting distance learning

According to the Government guidelines, 7th—9th-grade students in Vantaa will transfer to distance learning from March 8 to March 28, 2021. Students in grades 1-6 will continue in contact instruction.

According to §20 of the Basic Education Act, the decision on distance learning will not apply to students in grades 7-9 who need special support and preparatory instruction. They will participate in contact instruction.

Joint application terminates on April 7, 2021

Ninth-graders must apply for upper secondary education after basic education in joint application at the latest on April 7, 2021. When required, student counselors can meet 9th-graders and their parents at the school even during distance learning. Coronavirus instructions will be applied to these meetings.

Instructional arrangements during the distance learning period

During distance learning, instruction will take place according to the students’ class schedule.

School meals for 7th—9th-graders during distance learning period

Students in Vantaa schools’ 7th and 9th grades can have their school lunch at three different schools or their guardians can pick up a lunch bag for them during distance learning.

Students can eat a warm school lunch at Peltola, Koivukylä and Kilteri schools on weekdays at 11:30-12:30. The lunches at those schools will also account for special diets.

If a student does not participate in lunch at the school, the guardian can pick up a lunch bag for the student at the place specified for each school. A list of the lunch-bag distribution places is below. The guardian must have the student’s KELA card with them when fetching the lunch bag. Students themselves cannot fetch the lunch bag. The lunch bag consists of the school week’s lunches, that is, five meals. The contents of the lunch bags are as suitable as possible for various diets, but, unfortunately, we cannot account for every special diet.

Curator and psychologist's services

Curator and psychologist's services will be available also during distance learning. Meetings will be arranged, as required, face to face or by remote access. We hope that you will contact us even in case of minor concerns.

School health care

School health care will continue as usual until further notice. Appointments made will be arranged in a carefully planned manner at the schools. Hygiene instructions will be applied to the meetings, during which face masks shall be used. School health care nurses will contact the guardians of students about to have their health checks.

Students or their guardians can always contact their own school’s nurse. If you cannot reach your own school’s nurse, call the School and Student Health Care helpline, tel. 09 8395 0025, available on Mon-Fri at 8:00-15:00.

Observe coronavirus instructions also during leisure time

If you get even mild symptoms indicative of coronavirus, go to a coronavirus test and otherwise stay at home. The symptoms of coronavirus disease consist of headache, smell or taste disorders, sniffles, nasal congestion, cough, shortness of breath, weakness, tiredness, sore throat, hoarse throat, fever, nausea and vomiting or diarrhea.

The coronavirus test is free of charge and safe. When you are waiting for the test result, stay at home.

You can make an appointment for a coronavirus test

online at: koronabotti.hus.fi/en

or call the coronavirus helpline on Mon-Fri at 8:00-18:00 and on Sat-Sun at 9:00-18:00, tel. 09 839 50070.

This is how you protect yourself and your family and friends from coronavirus infection:

Try to avoid close contacts; in other words, meet as few people as possible.

Keep at least a 2-meter distance to other people.

Observe good hand and cough etiquette.

Sixth-graders and older are recommended to wear a face mask.

Download the Koronavilkku app on your phone.

