Public spaces and leisure activities will be opened to a limited extent as of 1 June 2021

At its meeting on Thursday 27 May 2021, the Metropolitan Area coronavirus coordination group decided that libraries, museums, outdoor swimming pools, swimming pools and adult outdoor competitions will be opened on a limited basis as of 1 June 2021. The opening of public facilities and leisure activities shall follow the principle of children and young people first and shall take into account groups particularly affected during the coronavirus crisis, such as the elderly, the lonely, the less well-of and families with children.

Library premises will be opened for a maximum of half of the number of customers as of 1 June 2021, taking into account the valid decision of the Regional State Administrative Agency on section 58 d of the Communicable Diseases Act and whilst maintaining two meters of safety distances for customers. Group activity spaces and reading rooms will remain closed and self-service library activities will not be opened. Seating arrangements will be decreased in order to maintain safe distances. Other arrangements will also be made in library premises to ensure safe distances, for example at computers and copy machines. Libraries will monitor the number of customers and, if necessary, restrict access.

The exhibition spaces of museums and cultural centres, as well as other exhibition spaces, will be opened to a small number of customers in a way that visitors can actually maintain a safe distance of at least two meters from other visitors as of 1 June 2021. One space can accommodate up to 10 people at a time and an entire museum can accommodate up to 50 people. The hall supervisors will monitor the situation and instruct customers in such a way as to ensure sufficient safe distances are maintained in the premises. In case of possible queuing, safe distances should be maintained.

Outdoor swimming pools and swimming halls (excluding gyms and sports halls) will be opened for use for up to half of the normal number of customers as of 1 June 2021. Lockers must be used in such a way that safety distances of at least two meters are possible.

Competition activities related to adult hobbies will be possible outdoors as of 1 June 2021. The public may be admitted within the framework of the Regional State Administrative Agency’s regulations on public events and the activities must be organized whilst taking into account the cities’ health safety regulations.

The Metropolitan Area coronavirus coordination group recommends that private events be limited to a maximum of ten people indoors and a maximum of 50 people outdoors as of 1 June 2021. Until the end of May, the recommendation is six people, regardless of whether the event is held indoors or outdoors.

The coordination group’s decision is based on an epidemiological assessment and overall consideration of the development of the coronavirus situation and the instructions can be changed quickly if the situation so requires.

Earlier restrictions and recommendations by the coronavirus coordination group

The earlier restrictions and recommendations of the coronavirus coordination group will remain in effect until further notice. The decisions were made based on the prevalent epidemiological situation and overall assessment. In addition to the Cities of Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa, the City of Kauniainen will also adhere to the restrictions and recommendations of the coordination group.

Enabling actual distancing at public premises, temporary section 58(d) of Communicable Diseases Act

Private and public operators are obliged to arrange the use of premises that are open to the public or intended for a limited group of customers or participants in such a way that the customers, activity participants and groups can feasibly avoid close contact. The decision applies to a wide range of private and public customer premises, with the exclusion of restaurants. If it is impossible to avoid contact, the customer premises can be completely closed by decision of the Regional State Administrative Agency or the municipality.

The restriction will be valid until 15 June 2021. The decision on the restriction was made by the Regional State Administrative Agency for Southern Finland.

Organising public events

However, all indoor and outdoor public events and general meetings are prohibited for a limited period of time, so that from 25 May 2021 to 31 May 2021, indoor and outdoor meetings with a maximum of 10 people may be held indoors and outdoors, provided that safety is ensured in accordance with the instructions issued by the Ministry of Education and Culture and the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare on 21 September 2020.

However, all indoor and outdoor public events and general meetings shall continue to be prohibited for a limited period of time, so that, from 1 June 2021 to 15 June 2021, public events and general meetings with a maximum of 50 people may be held indoors and outdoors, provided that safety can be ensured in accordance with the instructions issued by the Ministry of Education and Culture and the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare on 21 September 2020.

The decision on the restrictions was made by the Regional State Administrative Agency for Southern Finland.

Organising private events

It is recommended that private events be limited to a maximum of 10 people indoors and a maximum of 50 people outdoors.

The recommendation will remain valid as of 1 June 2021 until further notice.

Public premises

As a rule, customer premises open to the public will be open as of 1 June 2021. There are several restrictions regarding person numbers and other issues on the use of facilities.

The recommendations will remain in effect until further notice.

Recreational activities

The indoor and outdoor premises of the cities can be used for guided recreational activities of children and young people born in 2001 or later. Competition activities related to children's hobbies are possible outdoors.

Outdoor hobby activities for adults are possible on a restricted basis. Competition activities related to adult hobbies will be possible outdoors as of 1 June 2021.

Premises and areas of the cities require compliance with separate health security instructions, which entails organisers being required to provide a health security plan, for example. The coronavirus coordination group recommends all operators to adhere to the same instructions.

The recommendations will remain in effect until further notice.

Remote work

The coordination group still recommends employers to arrange all tasks remotely wherever possible, even temporarily. If remote work is impossible, the employer is recommended to instruct the employees to use face masks in all workspaces, even where it is possible to maintain safe distances. Workplace meals and coffee breaks must be staggered.

The recommendation will remain valid until further notice.

Face mask usage

Face mask usage is recommended for all persons above the age of 12 in all indoor spaces outside their home.

The recommendation will remain valid until further notice.

The Metropolitan Area coronavirus coordination group prepares local decision-making

The Cities of Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa, and the Regional State Administrative Agency for Southern Finland established the Metropolitan Area coronavirus coordination group on 10 September 2020. In line with a regional operating model devised by Finland’s Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, the group aims to strengthen the formation of a common situational assessment and to coordinate and prepare local and regional measures.

The group consists of top management from each member organisation and is responsible for the preparation and coordination of decision-making based on a shared assessment of the situation. Each member makes decisions independently, within its own sphere of authority. The group further intensifies the close metropolitan area collaboration that has continued throughout the coronavirus crisis.

The City of Helsinki is responsible for organising the group’s operations.

In addition to the Cities of Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa, the City of Kauniainen will also adhere to the restrictions and recommendations of the coordination group.