EtusivuUutisiaOpen day care centers and residential parks continue to function outdoors

Open day care centers and residential parks continue to function outdoors

The early education open day care centers, meeting places and residential parks will continue to function outdoors. Residential parks organize activities daily, and the open day care centers at least once a week. The inside facilities remain closed.

In Vihertie, Nissas and Korso residential parks children and under 18-year olds can get picnic-meals on weekdays from June 7th to July 9th, starting at 11 am as long as they last.

You can find all the distribution places and more information on vantaa.fi/picnicmeals

Remember safety distances and good hand- and coughing hygiene in the parks. Children or adults with symptoms may not take part in any activities.

Julkaistu: 31.5.2021 
(muokattu: )

Takaisin tiedotteisiin

Seuraa ajankohtaisia

Palvelut pääkaupunkiseudulla

Palvelut useilla kielillä

Ajankohtaista

Uutisia - Vantaa.fiRSS

Vantaa myy hoiva-asuntokiinteistönsä konserniyhtiölleen VAV:lle

31.5.2021

Havukosken, Länsimäen ja Mikkolan osallistuvassa budjetoinnissa jätettiin lähes 300 ideaa

31.5.2021

Koulujen päättäjäisviikonlopun vastuullisesta juhlimisesta on hyvä keskustella kotona nuorten kanssa

31.5.2021

Millaista digitukea tarvitset? Vastaa kyselyyn

31.5.2021

Kysely urheiluseurojen edustajille on auki

31.5.2021

Open day care centers and residential parks continue to function outdoors

31.5.2021

Avoimet päiväkodit ja asukaspuistot jatkavat toimintaansa ulkotiloissa

31.5.2021

Näytä kaikki

Twitter