Open day care centers and residential parks continue to function outdoors

The early education open day care centers, meeting places and residential parks will continue to function outdoors. Residential parks organize activities daily, and the open day care centers at least once a week. The inside facilities remain closed.

In Vihertie, Nissas and Korso residential parks children and under 18-year olds can get picnic-meals on weekdays from June 7th to July 9th, starting at 11 am as long as they last.

You can find all the distribution places and more information on vantaa.fi/picnicmeals



Remember safety distances and good hand- and coughing hygiene in the parks. Children or adults with symptoms may not take part in any activities.