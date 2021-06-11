The inside facilities of residential parks will open on June 15th 2021

At its meeting on June 10th 2021, the Metropolitan Area coronavirus coordination group decided that the Helsinki Metropolitan Area has returned to a lower epidemic level, i.e. the acceleration phase. Consequently, the city’s customer facilities will reopen and for the early childhood education it means that the inside facilities of the residential parks will open on June 15th 2021.

The activities in the residential parks will continue to mainly take place outdoor and current safety restrictions will be followed. The mask recommendation remains in force.