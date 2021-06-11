EtusivuUutisiaThe inside facilities of residential parks will open on June 15th 2021

The inside facilities of residential parks will open on June 15th 2021

At its meeting on June 10th 2021, the Metropolitan Area coronavirus coordination group decided that the Helsinki Metropolitan Area has returned to a lower epidemic level, i.e. the acceleration phase. Consequently, the city’s customer facilities will reopen and for the early childhood education it means that the inside facilities of the residential parks will open on June 15th 2021.

The activities in the residential parks will continue to mainly take place outdoor and current safety restrictions will be followed. The mask recommendation remains in force.

Julkaistu: 11.6.2021 
(muokattu: )

Takaisin tiedotteisiin

Seuraa ajankohtaisia

Palvelut pääkaupunkiseudulla

Palvelut useilla kielillä

Ajankohtaista

Uutisia - Vantaa.fiRSS

The inside facilities of residential parks will open on June 15th 2021

11.6.2021

Invånarparkernas inomhusutrymmen tas i bruk 15.6.2021

11.6.2021

Asukaspuistojen sisätilat avataan 15.6.2021

11.6.2021

Uinninvalvojat tekevät työtään aamusta iltaan – valvothan silti oman lapsesi turvallisuutta

11.6.2021

Kytöpuiston koulu voitti 30 000 euron arvosta työtä ja osaamista oppimisympäristön kohentamiseen

11.6.2021

The Metropolitan Area has returned to a lower epidemic level, i.e. the acceleration phase

10.6.2021

Huvudstadsregionen återgick till en lägre epideminivå, d.v.s. accelerationsfasen

10.6.2021

Näytä kaikki

Twitter