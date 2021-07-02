Vaccination of at-risk 12–15-year-olds is begining in Vantaa

It is now possible for at-risk Vantaa residents aged 12–15 (born in 2006–2009) to book appointments for a coronavirus vaccination.

Appointments primarily online at www.koronarokotusaika.fi. If it is not possible to book an appointment online, you can book an appointment as a callback service by calling +358 (0)9 5844 3030 (Mon-Fri 8 am – 4 pm).

We recommend booking an appointment for the first vaccination and the second, that is, the booster vaccination, at the same time.

Please note that the recipient of the vaccine must be 12 years of age or older at the time of vaccination.

On the website of the Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), you can check if the child / young person is a member of an at-risk group.

We are currently vaccinating:

According to national guidelines, the coronavirus vaccine is currently offered to all people aged 16 and over and those aged 12 to 15 who, due to their underlying disease or condition, are at particular risk of developing serious coronavirus disease.

See more detailed information on coronavirus vaccinations in Vantaa and the progress of vaccinations:

https://www.vantaa.fi/health_care_and_social_services/health_services/other_health_services/vaccinations/coronavirusvaccinations

The child's or young person's own consent to vaccination

Coronavirus disease is generally mild in children and adolescents, but research compiled by the European Infectious Diseases Agency shows that, despite the small number of cases, underlying diseases also increase morbidity and mortality in 12- to 15-year-olds infected with coronavirus. For this reason, the Institute for Health and Welfare recommends vaccination for that age group.

A minor may decide to be vaccinated himself or herself if the healthcare professional who gives the vaccine considers that he or she is able to decide on his or her vaccination based on his or her age and level of development.

There is no age limit for self-determination, but the matter is assessed on a case-by-case basis. If the young person is not able to decide on their own vaccination or does not want to decide for themselves, then the consent of all guardians is required for the administration of the coronavirus vaccine: Download the consent form, pdf