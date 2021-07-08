Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa and HUS encourage young people to get the coronavirus vaccine

The appointment booking of coronavirus vaccines has been opened for 16-year-olds and older in the metropolitan area.

Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa and HUS are starting a campaign about coronavirus vaccines for young people. The campaign will consist of videos published on social media. The campaign also involves social media influencers familiar to young people. The channels are Snapchat, Jodel, Instagram and Facebook.

“The goal is to remind young people and young adults about the importance of getting the coronavirus vaccine. Young people are really responsible regarding many things, such as global environmental and responsibility issues. I believe that young people are also responsible regarding their own vaccination. By getting the vaccine they can protect friends and other loved ones who have health issues”, says the chief of open healthcare in Espoo Anu Mustakari.

People over the age of 50 have been better at getting the vaccine than young people, so far.

“If 40-year-olds and younger reach the same level with a second dose of vaccination we will reach herd immunity. It would now be about 10-20 percentage points to reach”, says Leena Turpeinen, Director of Helsinki's Health and substance abuse services.

The campaign is also based on the fact that coronavirus infections are currently most common in young adults in the metropolitan area.

"If the vaccinations are as successful among younger age groups as in the older ones, we are all closer to safer contacts, which affect hobbies and social situations. If we control the epidemic we can enjoy the city, culture and a normal life", Turpeinen adds.

You can book a coronavirus vaccination appointment in the metropolitan area at bookcovidvaccine.fi.

More information: Vaccinations in Vantaa

