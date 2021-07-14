The Communicable Diseases Act will change temporarily - passenger obligations upon entry

In the future, a passenger has a legal responsibility to find out what action is required of him or her upon arrival in the country and to act accordingly. From Monday, 12 July 2021, a passenger arriving from a high-risk country, who was born in 2005 or earlier, must participate in a health check at the border crossing in accordance with the temporary amendment to the Communicable Diseases Act* if he or she is directed to do so on a risk assessment basis.

If you are a passenger as defined above, you are required by law to go to either one- or two-stage COVID-19 testing if you do not have documents exempting you from testing. The documents must be in either Finnish, Swedish, or English. Further information and advice can be obtained from the airport, the municipality, or the website of the Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare(THL). You can also streamline your entry by using the FINENTRY service.

The appropriate scope of passenger health checks is the responsibility of the municipal authority responsible for combating communicable diseases. Inspections may also be carried out on a risk assessment basis and/or a random basis.

Testing and health counseling as part of a health check

NO TEST

When you come from a high-risk country (the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare), you do not have to take a Covid-19 test if you have a certificate:

of a full Covid-19 vaccination series and at least 2 weeks have elapsed since the last vaccination

of having had a Covid-19 infection less than six months earlier.

1 TEST

When you come from a high-risk country, you are to go to a test 3–5 days after arriving in the country in your home municipality or where you are staying if you have a certificate:

of a negative Covid-19 test result taken at most 72 hours before arriving in the country

of a partial Covid-19 vaccination series and at least 2 weeks have elapsed since the vaccination

2 TESTS

All others arriving from high-risk countries must take a Covid-19 test both when arriving in the country (immediately or at the latest within 24 hours) and 3–5 days after arriving in the country in your home municipality or municipality where you are staying

Streamlining entry into the country with the help of FINENTRY

The easiest way to book a free COVID-19 test appointment is through the FINENTRY service, which will make your entry at the airport smoother. FINENTRY is available on all devices with a web browser and internet connection.

Avoiding contact

If you are required to take a Covid-19 test no earlier than 72 hours after arrival, we strongly recommend that you avoid contact with people other than those living in the same home or accommodation with you until you have a negative Covid-19 test result.

You will find up-to-date information on travel and the Covid-19 pandemic:

On the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) webpage

On the Finnish Border Guard webpage

* https://valtioneuvosto.fi/delegate/file/92610 (in effect 12 July– 15 October 2021)