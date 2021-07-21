The booster vaccine can now be taken earlier

Vantaa residents can now make the appointment for the second vaccine earlier, after 8 weeks instead of the previous 12 weeks. The BioNTechPfizer Comirnaty booster vaccine can be taken 8–12 weeks after the first vaccine. There are a limited number of booster vaccine appointments available in the coming weeks.

The easiest way to change an appointment is at koronarokotusaika.fi/en. There are instructions on the website for how to change an appointment. If you cannot change an online appointment, you can change an appointment by leaving a call-back request, tel. 09 5844 3030 (Mon-Fri at 8:00-16:00).

In Finland the recommendation is to take the second vaccine after 8–12 weeks. We still recommend the 12-week interval. The recommendation is based on the fact that a longer time between the vaccines is proven to improve the effect of the vaccine and the length of the protection.

For more detailed information on Vantaa’s coronavirus vaccinations and their progress, go to: vantaa.fi/coronavirusvaccinations