The City of Vantaa will start coronavirus vaccinations for 12–15-year-olds on Monday 9 August

On Monday, 9 August, and on Tuesday, 10 August, sixth graders who are mainly over the age of 12 will be vaccinated. The electronic appointment service will open for Monday and Tuesday vaccinations late Sunday evening. 15-year-old students starting in secondary school can also apply for vaccination on Monday or Tuesday. Students in grades 7 to 9 will be vaccinated from Wednesday to Friday.

Vaccinations can be obtained on Monday and Tuesday by appointment from temporary centralized vaccination points in Koivukylä, Lehtikuusi, Kartanonkoski, and Aurinkokivi schools. The vaccination can also still be obtained from centralized vaccination points at Energia Areena in Myyrmäki, the Dixi shopping center in Tikkurila, Varia in Hiekkaharju, and Lumo in Korso.

For all interested 7 – 9 graders, the vaccination will be arranged for pupils attending school in Vantaa at their own school between Wednesday 11 August and Friday 13 August. You can also take the vaccine after next week. The vaccination will be available in school health care without an appointment.

In Vantaa, two similar mRNA vaccines (BioNTech-Pfizer Comirnaty or Moderna Spikevax) are used for vaccinations of children and adolescents aged 12–17 years. The vaccine that is available at the vaccination site will be given.

For vaccination, guardians will complete a consent form. If necessary, the minor may also decide to be vaccinated himself or herself, if the healthcare professional administering the vaccine considers that he or she is able to decide on the vaccination on the basis of his or her age and level of development. If a young person is unwilling or unable to decide for themselves whether to receive a coronavirus vaccine, the consent of both guardians is always required.

The vaccination is voluntary and free of charge. In matters related to vaccinations, you can also contact the school nurse or the central telephone service for coronavirus vaccinations.

Parents will be informed in more detail regarding student vaccinations through Wilma.

Link to the consent form



Link to appointment booking



The City of Vantaa’s coronavirus vaccination instructions page

(On the page you will find, among other things, the City of Vantaa's coronavirus vaccination points)

