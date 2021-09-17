EtusivuUutisiaThose infected with COVID-19 can now report potentially infected people

Those infected with COVID-19 can now report potentially infected people

HUS has opened a service on the MyCovidData.fi page where a person who is infected with COVID-19 can themselves record any exposed persons and thus speed up the work of the infection tracers.

A text message is sent to anyone who has received a positive COVID-19 test result. The message includes instructions to report any exposed persons in the MyCovidData.fi service. The service is used in the HUS area in all municipalities except Helsinki. Helsinki has its own system for reporting exposures.

When the data is registered before an infection tracer calls, the data can be reviewed together and supplemented as necessary. The infection tracer confirms the exposures.

Using the service requires strong identification with online banking credentials or a mobile certificate. It is also possible to use the service on behalf of another person.

The address of the service is MyCovidData.fi.

