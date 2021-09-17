Vantaa offers third coronavirus vaccine to those with a serious immunodeficiency disorder

Vantaa begins on September 17, 2021, to give the third coronavirus vaccine to those with a serious immunodeficiency disorder.

The National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) instructs municipalities to offer the third vaccine as part of the basic vaccine set for those 12-year-olds and older who have a serious immunodeficiency disorder due to a disease or treatment.

The third vaccine can be administered at the earliest two months after the time the second shot was given. The vaccine used will be an mRNA vaccine (BioNTech-Pfizer Comirnaty or Moderna Spikevax), available at any given time.

The group of people with a serious immunodeficiency disorder consists of:

organ transplant

stem-cell transplantation

serious or intermediate-level genetic immunodeficiency disorder

immunosuppressive cancer treatment

treating autoimmune diseases with immunosuppressive biological drugs or jak-stat inhibitors

dialysis and serious chronic renal insufficiency

progressed or untreated HIV infection

other serious immunosuppressive condition verified by a doctor.

If you belong in some of the above-mentioned groups, you can come to the vaccination with or without advance appointment. Further information: vantaa.fi/koronarokotukset

The Uusimaa Regional Coordination Team, HUS, and municipalities decided on September 16, 2021, to start giving the third coronavirus vaccination to those people with an immunodeficiency disorder that can be reached within the time available.