Patients with respiratory infections to be treated at five Vantaa health centers in the future

As of October 1, 2021, Vantaa's infection reception expands to five different health centers: Korso, Koivukylä, Martinlaakso, Myyrmäki, and Tikkurila. Patients with symptoms of respiratory infection will be treated at the reception, advance appointment is mandatory.

You can make an appointment for all receptions by calling the same phone number: 09 839 50070, on weekdays at 8:00-18:00 and on weekends and midweek holidays at 9:00-16:00.

“During the coronavirus pandemic the infection reception has operated at Martinlaakso health center, but we are now expanding the operations to different parts of the city,” says medical director Kirsi Valtonen, Communicable Diseases Control and Hygiene Unit.

Infection symptoms consist of, among others, fever, cough, sniffles, sore throat, and diarrhea.

Be sure to always call first

If you have respiratory symptoms or you think you may have contracted coronavirus, call the infection reception telephone number 09 839 50070. A nurse will assess your need for care over the phone and, when required, make an appointment for you. A medical certificate can also be drawn for you over the phone.

“Since respiratory infections are highly contagious, it is important that the client calls first and the nurse assesses the further measures to be taken. This way, we can reduce the number of sick people in public and, thus, the number of infections. The majority of respiratory infections will heal with rest,” Valtonen reminds.

Various respiratory infections are common in the fall, but you can prevent them by observing good hand hygiene an cough etiquette, as well as by staying at home when you have symptoms.

Contact information of infection receptions:

Phone: 09 839 50070

Korso health center, Naalipolku 6 B, 2nd floor, 01450 Vantaa

Koivukylä health center, Karsikkokuja 15, Gate A, 2nd floor, 01360 Vantaa

Martinlaakso health center, Laajaniityntie 3, 4th floor, 01620 Vantaa

Myyrmäki health center, Jönsaksentie 4, 01600 Vantaa, entrance from the inner court

Tikkurila health center, Kielotie 11 C, 4th floor, 01300 Vantaa, entrance from Unikkotie.

