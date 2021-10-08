Vantaa does not offer Moderna coronavirus vaccine to under-30-year-old boys and men until further notice

Compliant with the National Institute for Health and Welfare's (THL) recommendation, Vantaa has interrupted giving the Moderna coronavirus vaccine to boys and men born after 1991.

Vantaa schools terminated distributing the Moderna coronavirus vaccine to boys as a precaution. The BioNTech-Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine will be offered instead, and the vaccination instructions and schedule will be specified later.

The National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) does not recommend the Moderna vaccine for boys and men under 30 until further notice.

According to a Nordic follow-up study, under-30-year-old men who have been given the Moderna Spikevax vaccine face a slightly elevated risk of contracting myocarditis.

Even though most of the infections are mild and passing, THL does not, as a precaution, recommend the vaccine for boys and men under 30 years of age.

Women and over-30-year-old men face a significantly smaller risk of contracting myocarditis than young men, which is why they can be vaccinated with both the above-mentioned vaccines.

The most typical symptom of myocarditis is pain in the chest when lying down, usually on the left side, as well as when sitting in a forward position. Severe symptoms consist of shortness of breath, cardiac arrhythmia, and, sometimes, heart failure.

Myocardia usually heals in its own course, but if symptoms arise, you should immediately contact health care where the potential infection can be diagnosed and the cause of as well as the symptoms themselves can be treated.

If you are a young man, avoid heavy physical exercise for two weeks after being vaccinated. The risk of contracting myocarditis is, however, slight, and those who received the vaccine earlier do not have to be worried.

In the future, under-30-year-olds boys and men who received the Moderna vaccine as their first coronavirus shot will be given the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine as the booster shot.

You can go and have the second shot already now if you are in a hurry to get the vaccine due to, for instance, travel. The vaccination points have the BioNTech-Pfizer's Comirnaty vaccine.

Walk-in vaccination points that require no advance appointment will be open today as follows:

Dixi shopping mall until 17:00

Myyrmanni and Jumbo shopping malls until 16:00

Varia campus in Hiekkaharju and Myyrmäki Hall until 15:00.

Vaccination points: https://www.vantaa.fi/koronarokotukset