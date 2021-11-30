Taking COVID-19 vaccine increasingly important; also seasonal flu vaccines available without appointment

It is time for all 12-year-olds and older to take the free-of-charge COVID-19 vaccine, because the risk of contracting coronavirus disease increases with the growing number of infections.

The metropolitan area and Southwest Finland restored wide-scope face-mask and remote-work recommendations on November 23. According to the National Institute for Health and Welfare’s (THL) statistics, the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals is now higher than at any other time during the epidemic.

“Now it's even more important than before that everybody that has not already taken a COVID-19 vaccine, take it. Vaccinations are the best way to avoid serious COVID-19 disease and to reduce the risk of infection,” says Kirsi Valtonen, medical director of the City of Vantaa Communicable Diseases and Infection Control Unit.

You can easily make an online appointment at: koronarokotusaika.fi, or you can take the vaccine without appointment at a coronavirus vaccination point.

Vaccination points give seasonal flu vaccinations to target groups without appointment as of December 1

If you have not yet taken the seasonal flu vaccine and belong to the vaccination target group, you can get it at a coronavirus vaccination point without having to make an advance appointment as of December 1. Counseling bureaus offer flu vaccinations by appointment in week 50 to such clients that belong to the flu vaccination target group. Make an online appointment at Maisa.fi, or call the counseling bureau’s phone service.

Vaccinations end at Myyrmäki Hall on November 30.

The last day when you can get a COVID-19 vaccine at Myyrmäki Hall is Tuesday, November 30. In the future, vaccination operations will be concentrated at vaccination points along easy-to-access travel connections. A separate text message will be sent to everybody who has made an appointment at Myyrmäki Hall, notifying them of the new vaccination location and time; the time of the vaccination will be the same, to the extent possible. In the future, vaccines will be administered at the Myyrmäki shopping mall vaccination point.

Vaccination points and instructions for arriving at the vaccination place

By appointment:

Varia campus in Hiekkaharju (Tennistie 1): Mon-Tue at 8:00–18:30, Wed-Fri at 8:00-16:00. Barrier-free vaccination point.

Myyrmäki Hall (Raappavuorentie 10): Mon-Tue at 8:00–18:30 in November, Wed-Fri at 8:00-16:00. N.B.! On November 29-30, the vaccination point is open at 8:00-16:00.

Dixie Shopping Mall (Ratatie 11), on weekdays at 9:00–17:00. Entrance from street level between K-market and Burger King, or from the 2nd floor of the southern end of Dixie shopping mall.

Myyrmanni Shopping Mall (Iskoskuja 3), on weekdays at 9:00–17:00. Beside Restaurant Red Onion.

Jumbo Shopping Centre (Vantaanportinkatu 3), on weekdays at 9:00-17:00. Corridor to Flamingo, 2nd floor.

Walk-in hours, without appointment (be prepared to queue):

Varia campus in Hiekkaharju (Tennistie 1): Mon-Tue at 8:00–18:00, Wed-Fri at 8:00-15:00. Barrier-free vaccination point.

Myyrmäki Hall (Raappavuorentie 10), on November 29-30, at 8:00–15:00.

Dixie Shopping Mall (Ratatie 11), on weekdays at 9:00–16:00. Entrance from street level between K-market and Burger King, or from the 2nd floor of the southern end of Dixie shopping mall.

Myyrmanni Shopping Mall (Iskoskuja 3), on weekdays at 9:00–16:00. Beside Restaurant Red Onion.

Jumbo Shopping Centre (Vantaanportinkatu 3), on weekdays at 9:00-16:00. Corridor to Flamingo, 2nd floor.

Pop-up vaccination points Without appointment until December 31:

Martinlaakso shopping mall (Kivivuorentie 4), at 8:00–15:00. At the top of the escalator, next to Fitness24Seven.

By appointment until December 31: