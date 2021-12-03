Vantaa offers a third coronavirus vaccine dose for everyone above the age of 18

As recommended by the National Institute for health and welfare, Vantaa offers a third coronavirus vaccine dose for everyone above the age of 18. The vaccine is administered five to six months after the second dose.



Appointment bookings are currently available via phone only, but we will be opening the online appointment booking as soon as possible. The vaccine is available without appointment during our walk-in hours.



The recommendation for a third dose also applies to men under 30 years of age who will be administered BioNTech-Pfizer’s Comirnaty as a third vaccine dose.