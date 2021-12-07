City of Vantaa has enhanced health security at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport

The City of Vantaa has bolstered health security at the Helsinki-Vantaa Airport in order to mitigate the spreading of the new Omicron coronavirus variant in Finland. People who have stayed in countries where the Omicron variant has been detected, will be directed to a mandatory health check, compliant with the Regional State Administrative Agency for Southern Finland's (AVI) decree. AVI’s decree is valid from November 27 to December 31, 2021.

“The City of Vantaa and HUSLab, responsible for testing at the airport, rapidly adopted the AVI-decreed enhanced health-security measures,” tells Timo Aronkytö, deputy mayor at the City of Vantaa.

Spreading of the new virus variant is prevented by the same means as before: avoid close contacts, wear a face mask, observe good hand hygiene and cough etiquette, and take the coronavirus vaccines recommended for you. We can all slow the spread of the coronavirus epidemic by our own actions.

If you have visited Africa, take the coronavirus test, even if you were vaccinated.

At present, the new Omicron variant has been spreading in especially southern Africa, which is why people arriving from the countries in southern Africa are ordered to take a coronavirus test, immediately upon arrival in Finland. People coming from the risk areas are recommended to avoid social contacts for 14 days and to go to COVID-19 testing according to instructions given by health authorities.

A health check is mandatory for all passengers that have stayed in the below countries within 14 days from arriving in Finland:

South Africa

Namibia

Botswana

Zimbabwe

Lesotho

Eswatini (Swaziland)

Mozambique

Malawi

The list of countries is based on the National Institute for Health and Welfare's (THL) information on the countries where the new coronavirus variant has been detected.