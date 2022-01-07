The city of Vantaa offers the coronavirus vaccine to all children aged 5 to 11

The city of Vantaa offers the COVID-19 vaccine free of charge to all children aged 5 to 11. As recommended by the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, Vantaa has already offered the vaccine to those 5- to 11-year-olds who belong in a risk group for severe coronavirus disease.

The decree on coronavirus vaccinations had to be amended by The Government to allow vaccinating all 5-11-year-olds. The amended decree took effect on 23 December 2021.

Vaccination points for children aged 5 to 11

Vantaa organizes the next children’s vaccinations as follows:

Lumo (Urpiaisentie 14): January 9th at 8-16

Please note that all 5 to 11-year-olds vaccinations are by appointment only. You can book your appointment through koronarokotusaika.fi or by calling 09 5844 3030

Children ages 5-11 will be given the BioNTech-Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine, of which a smaller dose, recommended for this age group in particular, will be administered. Therefore, the above-mentioned vaccination points will not simultaneously vaccinate other than those ages 5 - 11.

A child will be vaccinated with the consent of both of the guardians

Minors can themselves decide on vaccination, if a health care professional estimates that they are able to decide on the vaccination due to their age and developmental level. There is no legal age limit for a child’s self-determination: all cases will be separately assessed.

However, the consent of both of the guardians will be needed regarding most of the 5 to 11-year-olds. Both guardians must fill in the consent form before the child can be vaccinated. We recommend that the guardians fill in the form before arriving at the vaccination point. A free-form consent signed by both guardians is also acceptable.

Instructions for arriving at the vaccination point

Make an advance appointment. We will separately inform when it is possible to make appointments. Come to the vaccination point punctually in order to avoid overcrowding. Ensure your own and your child’s hand hygiene, cough etiquette and social distancing throughout the vaccination situation. All over-12-year-olds will be offered a face mask at the vaccination point. Wearing a face mask is voluntary for under-12-year-olds.

Why is the vaccine offered to children?

Vaccinating children will protect them, as well as those close to them, against severe coronavirus disease. Although the number of cases of children requiring hospitalization is very low, the restrictions imposed on meetings, hobbies, and school attendance due to the pandemic have a strong impact on the lives of children and young people.

The coronavirus vaccines will also help break the chains of infections.

Children rarely develop severe disease that would require hospitalization, but prolonged symptoms are possible even for children.

What is known about the safety of vaccinating children?

The safety of all vaccines is always monitored closely. Research that preceded the marketing authorizations showed that the adverse effects of the vaccines are similar among young people to those that affect adults. Such as pain at the vaccination site, fatigue, headache, fever, and chills. All these symptoms were temporary.

In the United States, where children in thes age group had been given more than 7 million doses of an mRNA vaccine by mid-December. Nothing unexpected has come out in the research. Most adverse events were the same that had emerged in clinical research conducted by the manufacturer before the sales permit was granted.

Rare cases of pericarditis and myocarditis numbered about 1 case per million vaccine doses, which is less than for older age groups.