Multilingual service counseling now available at Vantaa Infos

Residents are offered multilingual information and counseling concerning the City of Vantaa’s services at Myyrmäki and Tikkurila Vantaa Infos as of January 20, 2022.

The aim of the services is that immigrants to Vantaa receive equal, high-quality, and correctly timed counseling in a language they understand, regardless of how long they have lived in Finland, or what the reason for their entry into Finland is. Multilingual counseling aims to guarantee that foreign-language-speaking members of the municipality have non-discriminatory access to services and information, to make the customers’ service paths more flexible, as well as to support community togetherness and integration.

The multilingual counseling point gives customers personal counseling in various languages on the following matters:

- integration into Vantaa as regards, for instance, housing, working, studying, hobbies, and services for families with children

- immigration matters, for example, permits and registration

- help with filling in forms and transacting with authorities.

Multilingual service counseling is provided on Mondays to Fridays; no advance appointment required. The service is meant for all immigrants living in Vantaa. The service is free of charge.

Counseling times and languages:





Vantaa Info, Tikkurila (Ratatie 11)

In Finnish: Mon at 8:45-16:30, Tue at 8:45-16:30, Wed at 8:45-16:30, Thurs at 12:00-17:00, Fri at 8:30-12:00

In English: Tue at 8:45-16:30, Wed at 8:45-16:30

In Russian: Mon at 8:45-16:30, Thurs at 12:00-17:00, Fri at 8:30-17:00

In Arabic: Tue at 8:45-16:30, Wed at 8:45-16:30

In Dari: Mon at 8:45-16:30, Thurs at 12:00-17:00, Fri at 8:30-12:00

In Farsi: Mon at 8:45-16:30, Thurs at 12:00-17:00, Fri at 8:30-12:00

Vantaa Info, Myyrmäki, (Paalutori 3)

In Finnish: Mon at 8:45-16:30, Tue at 8:45-16:30, Wed at 8:45-16:30, Thurs at 12:00-17:00, Fri at 8:30-12:00

In English: Mon at 8:45-16:30, Tue at 8:45-16:30, Wed at 8:45-16:30, Thurs at 12:00-17:00, Fri at 8:30-12:00

In Estonian: Mon at 8:45-16:30, Thurs at 12:00-17:00, Fri at 8:30-12:00

In Russian: Mon at 8:45-16:30, Tue at 8:45-16:30, Wed at 8:45-16:30, Thurs at 12:00-17:00, Fri at 8:30-12:00

In Arabic: Mon at 8:45-16:30, Thurs at 12:00-17:00, Fri at 8:30-12:00

In Somali: Tue at 8:45-16:30, Wed at 8:45-16:30

In Dari: Tue at 8:45-16:30, Wed at 8:45-16:30

In Farsi: Tue at 8:45-16:30, Wed at 8:45-16:30

Further information:

Project manager of the Neuvova Vantaa project

Jenni Tahvanainen

Email: jenni.tahvanainen@vantaa.fi

Tel. 040 585 5054

www.neuvovavantaa.fi